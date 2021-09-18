SAN FRANCISCO — The following statement, signed by more than 200 individuals, was issued on Sept. 10 by the San Francisco Japantown community regarding the city’s plans to purchase the Hotel Buchanan, untll recently a tourist hotel, for use as housing for the homeless.

This statement is a demand that the Hotel Buchanan be removed from further consideration of city acquisition.

Many have tried to paint this as a Japantown vs. the unhoused issue, or just another not-in-my-backyard reaction. It is an age-old tactic to pit vulnerable communities against one another. We will not be used.

San Franciscans pride themselves as being more politically informed and enlightened. We ask that you look deeper at the issues. This opposition is from a community and a people that have suffered the loss of liberty, including the loss of homes, churches, and businesses multiple times over many generations at the hands of the government. Further, this community has also experienced decades of anti-Asian racism.

This is a historic cultural district that has sacrificed more than anyplace in the city for the so-called public good vs. a rushed process that has ignored racial equity.

Several of the historical and racial inequities faced by Japantown have finally been documented as findings in the ordinance that created the Office of Racial Equity in 2019. Amongst them is the finding that the San Francisco Police Department helped the FBI sweep Japanese American homes in 1942, and then assisted with the incarceration of Japanese Americans into concentration camps during World War II.

It has also been documented that the S.F. Redevelopment Agency used red-lining and unjustifiable urban renewal plans to physically remove communities of color from the Fillmore and Western Addition. The Japanese American residential population in Japantown has declined by over 80% as a direct result, and the Western Addition communities have never recovered from the devastation.

Now a reduced community, relegated to rely on visitor dollars for economic survival, is told that a hotel that brings in revenue and hotel tax dollars that are reinvested in our community must be taken away. We do not put tourists above the unhoused. But we have built this community from nothing against all odds, and that hotel is part of the lifeblood of Japantown, supports our small businesses and restaurants, and employs many local workers.

From the onset, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) has not exhibited any cultural sensitivity or historical knowledge of the suffering and sacrifices that Japantown has endured. We do not see a commitment to social and racial equity. This action is reminiscent of the mentality that government entities know what is best for our community and use their power to impose it.

HSH uses the tag line “Compassion, Courage, & Common Sense.” Take those words seriously and have compassion for generations that have suffered in Japantown, use courage to be guided by racial equity, and exercise common sense to work with the community in supporting alternative sites.

We demand that the Hotel Buchanan be removed from further consideration.

Organizations listed for identification purposes only