October 25, 1950 – August 24, 2021

Sharon Asako Kumagai, 70 years old, born in Los Angeles, Calif., passed away in her Torrance home with family and friends by her bedside on August 24, 2021 due to cancer. She retired as a program scheduler from The Boeing Company in El Segundo in 2005. She lived in Torrance for 20 years with her husband of 26 years. She enjoyed traveling, playing golf, watching many sports, especially the Dodgers and Lakers, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Bill Yamane; her son, Dr. Jon H. Yamane (Gail); and two granddaughters, Megan and Lauren Yamane; her mother, Mae Kumagai; and her brother, Norman Kumagai (Jung Schroeder). She was pre-deceased by her father, Minoru Kumagai. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family requests no koden and no flowers.

Visitation is set for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Green Hills Mortuary. Masks are required.

A private service will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be postponed to a later date.