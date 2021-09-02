August 1, 1959 – August 12, 2021

Ward Takao Nishida was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, son and friend. He loved spending time with family, fishing, and watching sports. As a Certified Public Accountant for over 35 years and an investment professional, he was a trusted advisor to many of his longtime clients.

Ward is survived by his wife, Candace; two sons, Chase and Chad; mother, Shirley; sister, Rhoda; and brother, Ryan. He also leaves behind an extended family of cousins, nieces, a nephew, in-laws, and many life-long friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 10, at 3 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park – Sky Rose Chapel in Whittier, Calif.