Back in time for spooky season, Little Tokyo will be transforming the community for the fifth annual Haunted Little Tokyo, a fun-filled Halloween celebration with three frightfully fun events that are perfect for ghosts and ghouls of all ages.

Presented by the Little Tokyo Ghost Club, the events include a Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m., and a Block Party on Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. All events will be a scary good time for thrill-seekers to get in the Halloween spirit and mingle with monsters.

“After taking the event virtual in 2020, we’re thrilled to welcome the community back in person to celebrate the season while supporting our local businesses,” says Kristin Fukushima, managing director of Little Tokyo Community Council.

Kicking off on Oct. 16-17 with a favorite Halloween tradition, the Haunted Little Tokyo Pumpkin Patch will offer a bone-chilling good time with pumpkins for purchase. Pumpkins will be provided by Tanaka Farms, a beloved family farm located in Irvine. The Pumpkin Patch will be located in the Japanese Village Plaza, 335 E. Second St. Activities at the Pumpkin Patch will be free and include a photo opportunity and a coloring contest.

The frightful festivities continue on Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. with the Haunted Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt, an outdoor family-friendly event with plenty of treats in store. Pick up a map at Café Dulce, 134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall in the Japanese Village Plaza to discover outdoor locations around Little Tokyo where guests can receive fun treats. Visit all locations and you will have an opportunity for a special prize. Costumes are encouraged. The Scavenger Hunt is free while supplies last.

The sinister scene continues after dark as the Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party becomes a 21+ event from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. This year, the Block Party will move to an outdoor secret location in Little Tokyo. The event will include all the favorites from previous block parties including DJs, drinks, food, and a costume contest. The location will be shared upon check-in at Brunswig Square, 360 E. Second St. Guests must be 21+ and provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before entering the event. The event is free with RSVP prior to the event.

For more information about Haunted Little Tokyo events and to RSVP, visit http://GoLittleTokyo.com/Haunted.

Haunted Little Tokyo continues to monitor and adhere to guidelines put forth by local and state agencies and the CDC. It is recommended that unvaccinated guests wear masks when not eating or drinking and that all guests, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when in line or when not able to maintain a six-foot physical distance from other guests.

The Little Tokyo Ghost Club is a network of leaders in Little Tokyo who are dedicated to creating an unforgettable Halloween experience each year. Members of the club and presenters of this series of events include: Little Tokyo Community Council, Café Dulce, Wolf & Crane, Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE), Azay, Anime Jungle, Go Little Tokyo.

Photos courtesy of Haunted Little Tokyo