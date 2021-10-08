SAN FRANCISCO — Calling all World War II Japanese American concentration camp survivors:

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Johnny Gogo is touring the community with World War II-era 48-star flags for any surviving War Relocation Authority, Department of Justice or assembly center incarcerees to sign in memory of the community’s wartime incarceration.

The flags will be donated to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose and the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo next January on Fred Korematsu Day.

Judge Gogo will be bringing his flags to the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California in San Francisco Japantown for any local camp survivors to come sign on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Reserve your five-minute time slot to add your signature to the flag and to meet Judge Gogo. Call (415) 567-5505, email programsevents@jcccnc.org or register online at: https://bit.ly/flagsigningoct1721

Camp survivors only; due to limited space, registrants are allowed to bring one assistant.