Jon Funabiki, founder of Renaissance Journalism at San Francisco State University, discusses the future of Japanese American community newspapers at the premiere of “Paper Chase: Japanese American History Through the Lens of Vernacular Newspapers” on Oct. 16 at the Tateuchi Democracy Forum in Little Tokyo. Joining him in discussion were (from left) moderator Teresa Watanabe, Ellen Endo and Kenji Taguma, publisher and editor of Nichi Bei Weekly in San Francisco.

Below right: Mark Nakakihara, Zentoku Foundation president, introduces the film, which traces the beginnings of Japanese American history with the settling in Hawaii. Below left: So-Phis volunteers help out at the registration desk.

“Paper Chase” will be screened at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina, on Saturday, Nov. 13, with showings at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Seating is limited and masks are required. Admission is free. To make a reservation, email paperchase@zentokufoundation.org.

Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo