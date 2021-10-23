The 2021 Halloween Drive-Thru Parade will take place on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Families will have the chance to drive through the parking lot of the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina, and view the Halloween trunks. Children 14 years of age and younger will receive a prepackaged bag of candy at the end of the parade.

RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 27. To RSVP, visit: https://forms.gle/ puiSBCYfdiPppDh6A

For more information, contact Melissa Kozono at mkozono@esgvjcc.org or call (626) 960-2566.