Graveside services for the late David Masao Okura, 82-year-old, Los Angeles County-born, resident of Los Alamitos, who passed away on September 17, 2021, will be held on Thursday, October 7, 11:00 a.m., Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Main Gate #1, the “Garden of Affection,” Whittier, Calif.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Okura; children, Michael Okura, Karen (Mitch) Hartmann, and Vicki (Marek) Zadrozny; grandchildren, Keiko Hartmann and Callen Zadrozny; brothers, Ted (Pat) and Gary (Frances) Okura; sister, Janice (Wilbur) Shigehara; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

