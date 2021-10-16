Eric Tomomi Shigeno, MD, born Dec. 18, 1975, passed away on April 10, 2020.

On Dean’s Honors List all four years at UC Berkeley and earned Robert C. Byrd Scholarship. Also won ‘Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher’ Award from UC Berkeley’s Dept. of Molecular and Cell Biology. In addition, served as VP of Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity. Eric was avid karate and kickboxer, as both a student and teacher. In 1998 he was awarded ‘Most Inspiring’ Award from UC Berkeley Karate Club. He also spent three years volunteering with San Francisco Suicide Prevention, manning a 24-hour suicide hotline. Helped set up Linus Pauling Lab at Oregon State Univ. Earned his MD (Rush Presbyterian Medical College, Chicago) and residency (Scripps Mercy San Diego), Infectious Disease Fellowship (UC Davis). While practicing at Riverside Community Hospital, was honored as UC Riverside Graduate Medical Education Program “Teacher of the Year: Professionalism” award in 2018. He loved gambling in Las Vegas betting on horse races, basketball games and college football. Eric had a strong sense of right and wrong and lived his life to the fullest. We are so very proud of the life he lived.

He is survived by his father (Bob), mother (Fran), brother (Reid), sister-in-law (Yvonne) and three nieces (Ellerie, Keila and Audrie), in addition to many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Memorial Service to be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10am at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 12301 Magnolia Street, Garden Grove, CA 92841.

Masks required. Service will be on Facebook, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Casual attire.