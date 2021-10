Kinuko Hayashida, 88 years old, passed away quietly in her sleep on September 24, 2021. Although she was born and raised in Japan, she lived the majority of her life in Los Angeles, Calif. and the last four years were spent in Reno, Nev. being cared for by her daughter and her family. She is survived by son, Cole (Stephanie); daughter, Shien (Bill); daughter-in-law, Kat; grandchildren, Nicole and Riley.