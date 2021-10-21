Consul General Akira Muto met in August with Monterey Park city officials to express his support for the Monterey Park-Nachikatsuura Sister City Program/Cherry Blossom Festival and future collaborations in the area of education-language instruction and additional college and high school exchange programs. Pictured from left: Yuumi Lloyd and Kaylie Chuman 2019 student ambassadors; David Ikeda, Sister City Program/Cherry Blossom Festival; Peter Chan, Monterey Park City Council and liaison to Sister City Commission; Muto; Yvonne Yiu, Monterey Park mayor; and Vice Consul Karen Ono.