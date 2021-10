Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, will hold its Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A safe, fun-filled night for children in 5th grade and under with their families and friends. Featuring delicious candy and fun games.

For further information, contact Susan Wakuta, Kids Church elementary director, at susan@gvbc.net.