The Torrance High School girls’ volleyball team will play Saturday in the Div. 5 semifinals of the CIF Southern Section tournament.

The Tartars will travel to face Oxnard in the match scheduled for 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the championship game on Nov. 6.

Torrance, with star senior libero Rie Mori and senior setter Lea Ito, were unbeaten in the Pioneer League this season, finishing in first place.

The team are 26-4 overall, after advancing to the semis with a three-set sweep of Schurr High.

Oxnard was also 10-0 in their league, taking the Pacific View League title. The Yellowjackets are 24-9 overall.

The other Div. 5 semifinal finds Mayfield of Pasadena hosting Chino Hills at 6 p.m. this evening.

•••

In the Div. 8 semifinals, senior libero Kaylee Yonamine and Wiseburn-Da Vinci will host Pacifica Christian with a trip to the final on the line. The Wolves finished Mulholland League play at a perfect 10-0 and also feature 5-8 junior outside hitter Ilaise Tu’akoi.