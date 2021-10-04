A private funeral service for the late Jason S. Endo, 83-year-old, California-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on September 24, 2021, will be held on Friday, October 8, 10 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Please visit www.fukuimortuary.com/obituary/jason-endo for information on viewing services remotely.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Endo; sons, Darren (Kevin Lee) and Carl Endo; siblings, Jerry (Joyce) Endo, Linda (Ronald) Omori, Edward (Sherrie) and Stanley (Elaine) Endo; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Predeceased by sister, Grace (Enji) Matsumura.