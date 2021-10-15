SAN FRANCISCO — Join the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California and Japanese Community Youth Council in celebrating their annual Japantown Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This year it will be a virtual production, as we organizers continue to accommodate COVID-19 safety while keeping the community connected. Log onto JCCCNC’s Facebook Live for a spooktacular night filled with different cultural performances, spooky storytelling, and Halloween crafts, ending off with the Kids’ Costume Contest.

The contest will be judged based on the following categories: cutest costume, scariest costume, most spirited family/group costume, and Japantown Community Choice costume for most total likes/votes. Everyone is encouraged to send in their costume entries for the virtual parade segment as well as the chance at a prize. Send in your entries by Friday, Oct. 22, at https://bit.ly/costumecontest2021.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/LikeJCCCNC