SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 3, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley returns to in-person performances with Justin Huerta’s “Lizard Boy.” The Filipino American playwright and cellist (pictured) joins us to talk about his inspiration for the play.

Bay Area small businesses who have been hit the hardest by the economic impact of the pandemic are still struggling. We’re joined by a Comcast director and the executive director of the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce to talk about Comcast RISE, a grant program providing $10K grants to BIPOC-owned small businesses in an effort to keep these businesses in their communities and help them recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Plus a performance by Dakila.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. COZI TV (Comcast 186).