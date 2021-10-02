MILLBRAE — The 16th annual Millbrae Japanese Culture Festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Millbrae Library Plaza, 1 Library Ave., Millbrae.

Presented by the Millbrae Japanese Culture Festival Committee, the event will feature food, beer and sake, live stage performances, exhibits and demonstrations, hands-on participation in tea ceremony, calligraphy, origami, games and activities for all.

Free admission. For general information, call (415) 602-1660 or visit http://japaneseculturefest-millbrae.org.

The festival will follow all state and county guidelines, including those regarding face coverings.