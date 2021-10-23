Tak’s Hardware and Garden Supply, located at 3318 W. Jefferson Blvd. in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles, made the following announcement on social media:

To our dear customers, neighbors and friends,

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Tak’s Hardware. After nearly 30 years, our last day open for business will be Friday, Dec. 21, 2021.

There will be a liquidation sale beginning Oct. 21. We will be offering significant discounts on our entire inventory. We hope you can come, take advantage of some great deals, and say goodbye.

Thank you for many years of loyal patronage. — The entire team at Tak’s Hardware

A farewell from Tak:

“It is so very hard to go. I was only 16 years old when I started working at this location, which was then Kay’s Hardware, 49 years ago! In 1994, it became Tak’s Hardware.

“The members of this community have become more than just customers; you all are friends and family. I am incredibly grateful that I’ve been able to make a living doing what I love and had the opportunity to meet and get to know so many good people.

“But, the time has come to close up shop. Several issues were leading us toward this conclusion but struggling through COVID was ultimately the deciding factor. I though we had a few good years left, but it’s become difficult for small businesses to survive.

“Thank you for all the many years of support and friendship! It was a great run and I will miss all of you!”

The Los Angeles Historic page on Facebook posted in October 2020, “If someone says, ‘I’m going to Tak’s,’ most South Los Angeles natives will likely ask something along the lines of, ‘The restaurant or the hardware store?’ That’s because in less than a mile and a half in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles, you can find Tak’s Coffee Shop and Tak’s Hardware and Garden Supply, both named after entrepreneur Tak Kikuchi.”

For more information on the store, call (323) 732-6966.