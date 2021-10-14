Tamlyn Tomita receives the Commendation of the Consul General from Consul General Akira Muto on Sept. 30.

On Sept. 30, the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles presented the Commendation of the Consul General to Tamlyn Naomi Tomita.

The commendation was established to recognize an individual or group who has helped advance the mission of the Consulate General and has provided significant contributions to mutual understanding and promoting friendship between Japan and the U.S.

Tomita’s biography and achievements:

After making her big-screen debut in the 1986 film “The Karate Kid Part II,” Tomita also expanded her presence to television and the stage, appearing in at least 130 productions and establishing her career as a successful Asian American actress. Tomita has focused not only on boosting the presence of Asian Americans in Hollywood movies, but also on authentically representing characters’ cultural backgrounds as much as possible. Through her acting work, she has contributed to mutual understanding between Japan and the U.S.

Making the most of her name recognition, Tomita has served as a board member of the Nisei Week Foundation, which produces the annual Nisei Week Festival that celebrates Japanese and Japanese American culture in Little Tokyo. She has also actively supported the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, located in the region from which she hails, making her a strong contributor in many ways to local Japanese American communities.

She has served as master of ceremonies at numerous major community events, offering her time and support without hesitation and making a significant contribution to the Japan-U.S. friendship.

The Commendation of the Consul General has been presented to Tomita as she is expected to continue to play an important role in the Japanese American community and in advancing the Japan-U.S. relationship.