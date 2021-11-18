California organizations that have been supporting Asian/Pacific Islander (API) victims of hate or pursuing ways to prevent such incidents can now apply for a Stop the Hate grant to ensure their impactful work continues.

The Department of Social Services’ Request for Applications makes $20 million available starting today. The funding is part of the historic $166.5 million API Equity Budget championed by Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and the California API Legislative Caucus this year. It aims to address the alarming spike in hate crimes and incidents against the API community members, who have been wrongly blamed for the pandemic.

Assemblymember Phil Ting

“I’m excited to see these grants will be reaching community groups soon,” said Ting. “For decades, API communities have been longing to be seen and heard. The pandemic amplified the need to do more amid rising hate against Asians. This state investment acknowledges the struggle and says we matter, making sure victims are provided more services and resources.”

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. Grants typically range between $50,000 and $250,000, and can be used for:

• Direct services for victims and survivors of hate incidents and their families, including legal services; navigation and case management; mental and complementary health services; and wellness and community healing;

• Prevention activities, including arts and cultural work, youth development, senior safety and escort programs, safety planning training; and cross-racial alliance work; and

• Interventions, including outreach, training, restorative justice, and coordination with local government and other partners.

Potential applicants can join an informational webinar to get more information and/or to ask questions on Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. PST.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvf-iqrzkjHtFecmpnZOEa-f9VyuoTjzm3

Applicants can also direct questions to HIU@dss.ca.gov with the subject line “STOP THE HATE RFA.” Winners will be announced early next year.