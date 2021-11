December 21, 1944 – November 5, 2021

Kenji Takayama, 76-year-old, Kumamoto, Japan-born resident of Fountain Valley, passed away peacefully in his home on November 5, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Junko Takayama; daughter and son-in-law, Mika Gray and Jaysen Boujikian; daughter and son-in-law, Rika Donovan and Paul Donovan; son and daughter-in-law, Randy Takayama and Eelan Takayama; and grandson, Enso Takayama. Services will be held privately.