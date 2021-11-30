SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco book launch for “A Rebel’s Outcry” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in Japantown.

This in-person event, presented by the Little Tokyo Historical Society and the USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association, will focus on Issei journalist and civil rights pioneer Sei Fujii (1882-1954), founder of the Kashu Mainichi in Los Angeles. Hear from the book’s publisher and watch a screening of a short film on the life of Fujii, “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” followed by a panel discussion on Fujii’s impact on journalism in the Japanese American community as well as how Fujii’s work helped pave the way for civil rights and community advocates in the following generations of Japanese Americans.

Panelists Jeffrey Gee Chin, Karen Korematsu, Kenji Taguma and Miya Iwataki

The panelists: publisher and director Jeffrey Gee Chin; Dr. Karen Korematsu, founder and executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute; Kenji Taguma, editor of Nichi Bei Weekly; and Miya Iwataki (moderator), vice president of the Little Tokyo Historical Society.

The cost is $10 general, $5 for JCCCNC members. Register online and order copies of the book: http://bit.ly/rebelsoutcryjcccnc

Free admission available for students. Email: programsevents@jcccnc.org

Books are $50 for hard copy, $60 for signed copy with bonus biography of J. Marion Wright (Fujii’s law partner).

Masks, proof of vaccination and ID required to attend.