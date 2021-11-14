(Photo courtesy Team Cedillo)

Following Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo getting one elevator operating manually and bringing relief to hundreds of low-income seniors at Cathay Manor Apartments in Chinatown, multiple resources were provided to tenants this past week, including bags of produce, complimentary laundry services, and water.

In partnership with Central City Neighborhood Partners, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and many other community organizations, Team Cedillo distributed hundreds of bags of fresh produce to seniors.

In partnership with the Emergency Services Department, The Laundry Truck LA, Chinatown Service Center, and other community organizations, Team Cedillo also hosted a laundry day for seniors at Cathay Manor, a 16-story, 270-unit residential apartment building for low-income seniors.

Last month, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer filed 16 criminal counts against the owner and operator of Cathay Manor. In addition to the high-rise’s two elevators being out of service, despite numerous orders to fix them from the city’s Department of Building and Safety, the owner and operator allegedly failed to test and maintain the elevators in accordance with fire safety protocols and was cited by the Los Angeles Fire Department for fire protection violations.