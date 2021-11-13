Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) posted this photo on Nov. 9 while attending COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Pictured from left: Assemblymembers Christopher Ward and Isaac Bryan, Speaker Anthony Rendon and Muratsuchi. “Working hard representing California at United Nations Climate Change Conference … Met with representatives from Australia, France, Germany, India, Scotland, and others to learn and share what we need to do to fight the global climate crisis,” Muratsuchi posted. “Governments and private industry coming together to save our planet.” The conference, which was held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, was attended by 25,000 delegates from 200 countries, including about 120 heads of state.

