A graveside funeral service for Dave Hideo Matayoshi, Veteran of WWII, 98-year-old, Hynes, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Gate 10, 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, with Rev. Jim Miyabe from Venice Free Methodist Church officiating.

He is predeceased by his wife, Natalie Matayoshi, and survived by his children, Lynette (Bryan) Ishino, Duane (Lillian) Matayoshi, Doreen (Neil) LaBarge; grandchildren, Justin (Cindy) Ishino, Kyle Ishino, Melanie Matayoshi; brother, John Matayoshi; siblings-in-law, Jeanette Nakata, Kenneth (Jen) Nakata from Las Vegas, Nev., Ronald Nakata from Maui, Hawaii, Inez Nakata, Minnie Matayoshi; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449