December 15, 1932 – October 26, 2021

A private funeral service for the late Kenji Watanabe, 88-year-old, Rosemead-born, resident of North Hills, who peacefully passed away at City of Hope Helford Hospital on October 26, was held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, with Rimban William Briones and Reverend Patricia Usuki officiating.

He is survived by his loving family; wife, Kyoko Watanabe; son, Mark (Sharon) Watanabe; daughters, Shari (Shoji) Takeshima; Tami (Jeffrey) Kubo; grandchildren, Faith Watanabe, Tyler Takeshima and Kai Kubo; brother, Toshiaki Watanabe; sisters, Hideko (Tadao) Ishibashi and Masako Imamura; brothers-in-law, Yoichi Baba, Wataru (Kiko) Baba; sister-in-law, Aiko (Hideo) Ishimaru; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441