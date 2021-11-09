A private funeral service for Donald Kiyomi Sakamoto, 81-year-old, Santa Monica, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away on October 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, was held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at West LA United Methodist Church, with Rev. Gary Oba officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Kuperman-Sakamoto; brother, Norman (Marjorie) Sakamoto; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Sakamoto and Diane (Aaron) Aronson; brother-in-law, Irv Kuperman; nephews, Steven, Russell (Sandra), Richard, Bobby (Sherill), Keith (Leanne), Glenn Sakamoto, and Michael (Aly), Richard (Elizabeth) Aronson; niece, Lisa Angelich; also survived by many other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449