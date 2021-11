Private family services for the late Sugako Nakagawa, 90-year-old, Japan-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away peacefully on October 14, were held on November 5 at Green Hills Memorial Park graveside, with Rev. Hibiki Murakami of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Martha Nakagawa; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives in Japan.

