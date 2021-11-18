In July at the Gardena Valley Japanese Culural Institute, sisters Atsuko and Betty Fukunaga signed a flag as former internees of the Justice Department camp in Crystal City, Texas. Atsuko was born there. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Japanese American Incarceration Memorial Legacy Project will hold a flag-signing event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina.

Another event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the Japanese American National Museum, First and Central in Little Tokyo.

All Japanese American World War II incarceration camp survivors are invited. The events will follow all COVID-19 requirements. Everyone is asked to wear face masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to appointment times.

Inspired by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Roberta Hayashi, Karen Korematsu (daughter of Fred Korematsu) and civil rights attorney Dale Minami, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Johnny Cepeda Gogo obtained World War II-era, 48-star flags with the goal of having them signed by camp survivors. The flags may be part of a traveling exhibit to visit museums, institutes, collegea and universities throughout the nation.

Previous signed flags have been donated to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, Japanese American National Museum in San Francisco, and Fred Korematsu Institute in San Francisco. For more information about the project, visit: www.discovernikkei.org/en/journal/2021/5/27/flag-signing-project/

Register for a time slot at the ESGVJCC event at: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/EastSanGabrielJapaneseC/flagsigning.html

For questions about the ESGVJCC event, call (626) 960-2566 or email pomiya@esgvjcc.org.

To RSVP for the JANM event, go to: https://www.janm.org/events/2021-11-21/48-star-american-flag-signing

Walk-ins will be accepted but pre-registered guests will be prioritized for signing slots.

For questions about the flag-signing project, contact Judge Gogo at Jgogo@scscourt.org.