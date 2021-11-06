SAN JOSE — Hidden Histories is a live experience that connects you to the underlying beauty and historic riches of San Jose Japantown.

Through augmented reality (AR) technology, your mobile device becomes a gateway to visions inspired by the milestones that shaped Japantown. You will see and interact with the art, which is overlaid on current-day Japantown.

Upcoming dates: Saturday, Nov. 13, 10-11:30 a.m.; Thursday, Nov. 18, 4:30-6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 10-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, Nov. 27, 10-11:30 a.m.

For more information about the project: https://hiddenhistoriesjtown.org/

These tours are free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. Suggested donation: $20 per person.