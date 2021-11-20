The Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, will present a free screening of “The Night I Swam” on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

Just before the break of dawn in a small town nestled within a valley in Aomori, a father (Takashi Kogawa) tries not to wake his family as he quietly goes about preparing for his job at a fish market. However, his 6-year-old son (Takara Kogawa) is awoken by the noise. After his father leaves, the boy draws a picture of a fish with his crayons.

The next morning, he deviates from his route to school, heading instead to the fish market in hopes of giving his father the picture he drew.

Trailer: https://player.vimeo.com/video/231121730

