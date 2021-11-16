SAN FRANCISCO — Silver Bells is one of Kimochi’s longest-running, most popular fundraising events – a big community gathering place and a holiday shopper’s dream. This year, the annual event will be held online starting Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. through Friday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m.

Shoppers can log on to www.kimochi-inc.org to get started shopping.

On the site, shoppers will find instructions to log on and begin shopping the hand-crafted items from 60+ plus artisans. Items include ceramics, jewelry, scarves, bags, T-shirts, greeting cards to cookies and brittle, wine and sake. Through the generosity of participating artisans, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Kimochi programs and services.

Seniors have long been the most loyal shoppers of our Silver Bells event, but they may be less familiar with online shopping. Kimochi is encouraging family, or friends and caregivers, to gather safely and involve their seniors and shop together. It is an opportunity for holiday fun and staves off isolation especially during the restrictions of shelter-in-place. Use code Kimochi at check out.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating to so many, but it has disproportionately affected seniors, who are often isolated or distant from family and rely on Kimochi’s food program and help with daily living. The need has swelled over the past months and the pandemic is not lifting anytime soon. Your participation in Silver Bells and the generosity of participating vendors help to support seniors through this especially difficult year.

Kimochi, Inc. is a nationally recognized, community service organization that has been helping seniors for over 50 years. Kimochi provides a continuum of culturally sensitive programs and services to help Bay Area seniors, regardless of ethnicity, preserve their dignity and independence. Kimochi serves 3,000 Bay Area seniors and their families and caregivers annually – and now extends support into San Mateo County.

Since shelter-in-place orders were enacted in March 2020, Kimochi moved quickly to refocus all services on the most urgent senior needs: take-out and home-delivered meals, and socially-distanced social services to protect their health, safety and well-being during this challenging time.

Kimochi, Inc. is located at 1715 Buchanan St. in San Francisco Japantown. For more information, call (415) 931-2294 or visit www.kimochi-inc.org.