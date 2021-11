L.A.-based comedian Atsuko Okatsuka made her late-night TV debut on the Tuesday night/Wednesday morning broadcast of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden on CBS. For those who missed it, her set can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLLfkV6ZJVU Okatsuka is a regular at Dynasty Typewriter and other local venues. For her tour schedule, visit: www.atsukolive.com

