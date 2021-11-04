SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 29 announced the appointment of Sydney Tanimoto, 31, of El Dorado Hills as chief of legislative affairs, operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Sydney Tanimoto

Since 2019, Tanimoto has been principal program budget analyst III at the California Department of Finance, where she has served in several positions since 2016, including finance budget analyst and staff finance budget analyst.

She was staff services analyst at the California Department of Social Services from 2015 to 2016 and a graduate student intern at the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Behavioral Health from 2014 to 2015.

Tanimoto earned a Master of Public Policy degree in social policy from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $134,508. Tanimoto is a Democrat.