Lester Masato Koda of Monterey Park, Calif. passed away on September 17, 2021, at the age of 95. Masato was born on March 21, 1926, in Hawaii, and was the only brother to five sisters. He worked as a gardener for 45 years, finally retiring at the age of 76.

Masato loved watching L.A. Dodger games and going to the Santa Anita and Hollywood Park race tracks. He is in heaven now, reunited with his parents, grandparents, and sisters.

Masato is survived by Yasuyo, his devoted wife of 64 years; son, Floyd; daughter-in-law, Anna; grandsons, Keith and Kevin; granddaughters, Chris and Jean; sisters, Sayako Yoshida and Eiko Nakata of Hawaii; and nephews and nieces in Japan, Hawaii and Arizona.

Private family interment was held on October 28, 2021, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Wall of Heaven Niche Wall.

