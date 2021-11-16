July 5, 1922 – October 18, 2021

Lily Yuriko Kazahaya, a caring mother, grandmother and friend to many passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence on October 18, 2021 at the age of 99. The fourth of six children, Lily grew up in Los Angeles and Japan and went to Rohwer, Arkansas during the war.

She was predeceased by her parents, Senmatsu and Shige Hamasaka; husband, Larry Kazahaya; and son, Glen Kazahaya. She is survived by her daughter, Dianne; son, Norio (Jeannie); daughter-in-law, Carol; grandchildren, Todd (Stacy), Kory, Derek (Jenn), Christine (Carlos), Scott (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Shae, Skye, Connor, Everett, Brooks; along with many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held with family and relatives, officiated by Reverend Gary Oba.

