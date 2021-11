May 1928 – September 20, 2021

Aiko Sonoda, age 93, Hawthorne, Calif.-born and longtime resident of Los Angeles, passed away on September 20, 2021 in her family’s home.

Aiko was an extremely kind-hearted, witty, and an overall exceptional person. She will be dearly missed, but her spark for life will live on forever.

She is preceded in death by her husband Toshio and 6 siblings. She is survived by her older sister, 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Rose Hills, Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. and graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.