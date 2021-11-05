SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 7, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to the Bay Area after almost two years. We talk to Openweight Champion Jay White (pictured), who tells us what to expect at “Battle in the Valley” on Nov. 13 at San Jose Civic Center.

We’re addressing hunger in the Bay Area with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties. They tell us what is contributing to the rise in food insecurity in our communities and how we can all help.

Plus a performance by singer Maddie B.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).