December 24, 1924 – October 19, 2021
Mary Tomiko Okuma, 96-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Santa Ana, peacefully passed away at residence on October 19, 2021.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Toru Okuma; she is survived by her loving family: son, Michael Chihiro Okuma; daughter-in-law, Vasanthi Okuma; grandsons, Narayan Toru, Sachin Akira Okuma; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service was held at Fukui Mortuary, Reverend Rinban William Briones officiating.
