December 24, 1924 – October 19, 2021

Mary Tomiko Okuma, 96-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Santa Ana, peacefully passed away at residence on October 19, 2021.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Toru Okuma; she is survived by her loving family: son, Michael Chihiro Okuma; daughter-in-law, Vasanthi Okuma; grandsons, Narayan Toru, Sachin Akira Okuma; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service was held at Fukui Mortuary, Reverend Rinban William Briones officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com
(213) 626-0441

