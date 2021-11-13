Paul Suyetsugu passed away peacefully on October 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Paul graduated from University High School and Cal State University, Los Angeles where he earned a degree in Business. He had a long and rewarding career in the promotional advertising industry, during which he established PS Sales and Marketing. He cherished and valued the friendships he made and always looked forward to his annual “work” trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathy and their dog, Zoey; sisters, Jane Hawley, Elaine (Keith) Igarashi; brother, Mark (Cathy); nephews and nieces, Kyle (Yuki and their children Wynnley and Adler), Sean and Jillian Igarashi, Matthew and Kate Suyetsugu; in-laws, Stan and Mary Shimomura; and many other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, Hideo and Martha Kay.

Our family thanks the staff at Providence St. Jude Fullerton, Cedars-Sinai Beverly Hills and Providence TrinityCare Hospice, with special thanks to Linda Hanna.

Per Paul’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s honor to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org, (310) 725-0025.

We will always remember his contagious smile and his ability to make each of us feel special and loved.

