June 15, 1929 – November 8, 2021

June Sumie Ikeda of Torrance, Calif. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the age of 92.

June was born on June 15, 1929 in Hawaii to the Ijiri family, and was the youngest of seven sisters. She graduated from McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and later received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Hawaii.

June is survived by her devoted husband, Tamotsu Ikeda; her two children, Winston Ikeda and Gwenn (Dr. Thomas) Omoto; and her granddaughters, Lisa, Ellen (Jackie Spence), and Jill Omoto.

The family kindly requests privacy at this time. In accordance with their wishes, no services will be held. Please refrain from visiting, or sending koden, food, or flowers. Thank you for your understanding.