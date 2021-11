A private graveside service for Walter Takeshi Sumi, 96-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei, who peacefully passed away on November 1, 2021, in Torrance, was held on November 20, 2021 at Green Hills Memorial Park.

He is predeceased by his wife, Aiko Sumi, and son-in-law, Craig Levasseur; and is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Morten Beyer) Sumi, Tracy Levasseur; sons, Elliot (Nani) Sumi, and Greg Sumi; grandchildren, Makena, Keilani, and Ellison Sumi; also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

