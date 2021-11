A private service for the late Edward Yoshikazu Kotani, 80-year-old, Japan-born, resident of South Pasadena, who passed away on November 18, 2021, will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Itsuko Kotani; children, Daniel (Myra) and Debbie (Evan Louie) Kotani; grandchildren, Tyler and Hailey Louie; siblings, Masaji (Sally), Norio (Terri), and Jack (Yenny) Kotani; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

