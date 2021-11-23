November 9, 1952 – November 2, 2021

Dave Masao Noda passed away on November 2, 2021, at the age of 68, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., with family by his side. He rests peacefully after a brief, but complicated battle with multiple illnesses.

He retired from UCLA as the Associate Director of Facilities Management – Technological Services; he enjoyed fishing with friends and traveling with his wife. Dave was the recipient of a kidney transplant that gave him the freedom to continue spending time with his family and his loyal dog, Bacon. They could be found going on walks around the neighborhood, lounging on the porch, and occasionally sneaking out for junk food.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl; his daughters, Lisa (Scott) and Tracy; his sisters Patty (Jerry) and Elaine; and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at Fukui Mortuary on November 20, 2021, officiated by Rev. Koho Takata. Dave was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of koden, the family asks that any donations be made to www.kidney.org/donation.