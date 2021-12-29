The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Little Tokyo is hosting the 39th annual Kotohajime as a virtual event on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 12 to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is “Hatsu-Mato” (First Target).

From time immemorial, humanity has sought to transcend everyday existence, to escape discomfort, and to cope with uncertainty. Sacred music and dance are at the core of this search for spiritual awakening.

There will be performances and cultural exhibitions by Kyūdo (archery), Bando Hidesomi Nihon Buyo, Nadeshikokai Kimono Organization, Omotesenke Domonkai Southern California Branch, and Ikebana Society of Los Angeles Chapter.

Kotohajime is supported in part by The Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation and the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. More information at: www.jaccc.org/kotohajime-2022