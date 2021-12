Seihan Mori, chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto, writes the kanji character “kin,” meaning “gold,” on Dec. 13 after it was picked as the single most representative Chinese character corresponding to the social mood of the Olympic year in Japan. Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a record haul of 27 gold medals, far exceeding the previous high of 16 at the 2000 Athens Olympics. (Kyodo Photo)

