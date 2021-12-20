Akiko Arakaki Maeda, age 90, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei resident of Gardena, passed away on December 7, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her son, Kent F. Maeda.

She is survived by her loving family: husband of 66½ years, Tom Takashi Maeda; daughters, Ayako Motoyasu and Midori (Neil) Kubota; son, Lance Maeda; grandchildren, Miaki Motoyasu, Matthew and Timothy Kubota, Justin (Heather) Maeda, Caroline (Greg) Locsin, Sydney Gartner, Alisha and Colby Maeda; and many nephews and nieces.

Private service will be held on December 27, 2021 at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th Street, Gardena. Public burial service will be held on December 27, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441