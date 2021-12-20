Michiko Koga, California-born resident of Montebello, passed away on December 8, at age of 92.

She is survived by sons, Craig Koga and Wayne (Heather) Koga; daughter, Sandra (Manuel) Mora; grandsons, Kyle Bunda, Christopher Koga and Justin Koga; granddaughters, Kristin (Michael) Ramos and Kimberly Koga; great-grandchild, Cameron Ramos. She is also survived by 3 nephews, 1 niece, relatives, friends and her cat, “Yuki.”

Funeral service will be held at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, 505 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90013, on December 21 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Bishop Noriaki Ito. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery after the service.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441