A private funeral service was held on November 6, 2021 for Roger Setsuo Nishida, who passed away at his home in Culver City on October 18, 2021 at the age of 88. Roger, a California native, is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen; his son, Ken, and his family, Kathleen (Okada), and Bradley; his daughter, Caryn, and her family, Eddie (Ito), Alysa, Masa and Kara; daughter, Lori, and her family, Edgar (Eugenio), Kaila, Kelli, Ben and Kamille; and son, Bob, and his family, Trichelle (White) and Quinn. He also leaves behind an older brother, Jerry; and younger siblings, Dale and Joyce.

