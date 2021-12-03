Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura in “Drive My Car,” directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” Japan’s official selection for best international feature film at the 2022 Academy Awards, is now playing through Dec. 9 at the Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Los Angeles, just west of the 405 Freeway.

The director will appear in person for Q&A after the following shows: Friday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.

Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of “Uncle Vanya” with an international cast at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki (Masaki Okada), a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins — with the help of his driver — to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.

Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, “Drive My Car” is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance and peace. Winner of three prizes at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, including best screenplay. From the director of “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy.”

The cast also includes Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan, and Park Yurim.

Showtimes: Dec. 3, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 12:30, 4 and 8 p.m.; Dec. 5-9, 1, 4 and 8 p.m.

Partially subtitled. Not rated. Run time: 2 hours, 59 minutes.

For tickets and more information, call (310) 473-8530 or visit: https://www.landmarktheatres.com/los-angeles/nuart-theatre